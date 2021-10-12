Left Menu

N.Korean leader says U.S., S.Korea threaten peace with military buildup

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 04:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 04:46 IST
N.Korean leader says U.S., S.Korea threaten peace with military buildup

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country's weapons development is self defence in the face of hostile policies from the United States and a military buildup in South Korea that is destabilising the peninsula, state media said on Tuesday.

Pyongyang was only increasing its military in self-defence and not to start a war, Kim said in a speech at the Defence Development Exhibition, according to a report by state news agency KCNA. "We are not discussing war with anyone, but rather to prevent war itself and to literally increase war deterrence for the protection of national sovereignty," he said.

Despite statements from Washington that it holds no hostile feelings toward North Korea, those assertions are hard to believe in the face of its continued "wrong judgements and actions," Kim said, without elaborating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
4
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 saw 55% growth in new sellers

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 saw 55% growth in new sellers

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021