IMF board to back Managing Director Georgieva - sources
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2021 05:13 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 05:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
The International Monetary Fund's executive board will issue a statement of support for Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva after a thorough review of allegations that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favor China, sources familiar with the decision said.
