Black paraplegic dragged from car calls Dayton, Ohio, police 'inhumane'

A Black paraplegic man has accused the Dayton, Ohio Police Department of racially profiling him and of brutality after officers stopped his car and dragged him out by his hair onto the road after hearing the man could not use his legs. Over the weekend, Clifford Owensby, 39, said he had filed a complaint via the civil rights group the NAACP with the police department over the arrest on suspicion of a drugs crime, which took place on Sept. 30.

U.S. Treasury hobbled by Cruz's nomination holds, officials say

The U.S. Treasury is being held hostage by Republican Senator Ted Cruz's efforts to halt a Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline, blocking critical appointments when the federal debt limit remains a pressing issue, White House officials and Democrats in Congress say. Only four confirmed nominees are in place in the top ranks of the Treasury, of about 20 slots for presidential picks, officials say. More than eight months after Democratic President Joe Biden took office, his nominees across the government are being approved at a slower rate than the past three presidents, federal data shows.

Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago

Scientists have unearthed evidence of a milestone in human culture - the earliest-known use of tobacco - in the remnants of a hearth built by early inhabitants of North America's interior about 12,300 years ago in Utah's Great Salt Lake Desert. Researchers discovered four charred seeds of a wild tobacco plant within the hearth contents, along with stone tools and duck bones left over from meals. Until now, the earliest documented use of tobacco came in the form of nicotine residue found inside a smoking pipe from Alabama dating to 3,300 years ago.

Biden's pick for envoy to Greece panned by former diplomats

Former U.S. diplomats criticized the choice of hotel developer George Tsunis for U.S. ambassador to Greece, saying his lack of preparation when he was nominated for U.S. ambassador to Norway in 2014 showed he was unfit to represent the United States abroad. The U.S. practice of naming political donors with little or no diplomatic experience as ambassadors has been scorned by foreign officials for decades, and former U.S. diplomats said Tsunis' ignorance about Norway when he testified before a Senate committee in 2014 suggested he did not deserve a second chance.

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Merck & Co Inc said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could help change clinical management of COVID-19 as the pill can be taken at home.

Small plane crash near San Diego leaves at least two dead, damages homes

A small aircraft crashed blocks from a high school campus near San Diego on Monday, killing at least two people and injuring two others, while also destroying homes, officials and local media said. At least two homes appeared to have been destroyed by an ensuing fire, the city of Santee, California, where the crash occurred, said on Twitter.

Austin cheers Tesla's headquarters move, but local home buyers left on edge

Austin prides itself on "keeping it weird," but the city's success at luring more big companies such as Tesla Inc has some residents wary of getting priced out of their unique culture. Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, said on Thursday the electric car maker will move its headquarters https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/tesla-moving-headquarters-austin-texas-says-ceo-musk-2021-10-07 from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas.

Accused Colorado supermarket shooter deemed mentally incompetent

Psychologists who evaluated a 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Colorado grocery store in March have found him incompetent to stand trial, but prosecutors are seeking a second mental health evaluation, court records showed on Monday. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, and dozens of attempted murder and related charges stemming from the March 22 rampage at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, about 28 miles northwest of Denver.

U.S. parades, protests mark Columbus Day, now also Indigenous Peoples' Day

Christopher Columbus Day drew crowds on Monday with U.S. city parades marking the explorer's voyage and Italian-American culture, as the focus increasingly turned to the heritage and plight of indigenous people subjugated by European settlers. At the White House, where U.S. President Joe Biden had declared Oct. 11 as Indigenous Peoples' Day, community activists held protests on climate change, fossil fuels and the coronavirus which disproportionately affect Native Americans.

Texas governor bars all vaccine mandates in state

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday barring all COVID vaccine mandates in the state by any entity, including private businesses. Abbott's move sets him up for a clash with U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat who last month called on U.S. employers to require their workers to be vaccinated. Abbott is a Republican.

