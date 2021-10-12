Left Menu

Moradabad: Post office staff fakes signatures to steal Rs 20 lakh, held

A postal assistant stationed at the head post office of Moradabad was arrested on Monday for allegedly siphoning off around Rs 20 lakh after stealing two checks from the Moradabad post office head branch, informed police.

A postal assistant stationed at the head post office of Moradabad was arrested on Monday for allegedly siphoning off around Rs 20 lakh after stealing two checks from the Moradabad post office head branch, informed police. Ajit Kumar Mishra was arrested after head postmaster, SK Dubey Pravar, on Thursday filed a written complaint in Civil Line Police Station against an unnamed person for cheating and forgery of Rs 19,96,000.

"He faked signatures on two checks stole from the post office," said Amit Kumar Anand, Superintendent of Police, Moradabad. Accused transferred the money to his relatives' accounts which are frozen now. The police is trying to arrest other co-accused involved in the case.

"He transferred the stolen money using fake signatures to his family members' bank accounts. We have freeze those accounts. The police is trying to arrest co-accused in the case," said Anand, SP, Moradabad. Further, the investigation is going on. (ANI)

