Maha: Teenage girl gets pregnant after being raped; 20-yr-old man held

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man on several occasions in Maharashtras Palghar district following which she became pregnant, police said on Tuesday.The 20-year-old man was arrested on Monday night, an official from Jawhar police station said.The accused and the girl, both residents of a hamlet in Jawhar taluka here, were in a relationship for the last one year.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 12-10-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 08:55 IST
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man on several occasions in Maharashtra's Palghar district following which she became pregnant, police said on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old man was arrested on Monday night, an official from Jawhar police station said.

The accused and the girl, both residents of a hamlet in Jawhar taluka here, were in a relationship for the last one year. The girl became pregnant and delivered a premature child a couple of days back, the official said. Based on a complaint filed by the girl on Saturday, the police arrested the man and registered a case against him under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

