Some Evergrande bondholders were not paid coupon by end of Monday deadline-sources

Some of China Evergrande Group's offshore bondholders had not received interest payments by the end of Monday New York time, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, the third time the company has missed payments in three weeks. Evergrande's growing debt troubles have put global markets on edge over contagion fears involving other Chinese property developers as a wall of bond payment obligations coming due in the near term.

A spokesperson for Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources could not be identified as they were not authorized to speak to the media. Reuters was unable to determine whether Evergrande has told bondholders what it planned to do regarding the coupon payment due on Monday.

