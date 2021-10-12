Miscreant shot dead by unknown biker in Delhi

A miscreant with a criminal background was shot dead by an unidentified person in Rohini market here in the national capital on Monday night, informed the police. As per the information shared by Delhi police Deepak alias Radhe was riding a bike in KN Katju Marg in Sector 16 of Rohini when some unidentified persons on another bike came from behind and shot him. He was rushed to the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital where he was declared dead.

As the victim had a criminal record and is suspected to be in connection with tillu gang, this shooting might be yet another case of a gang war. "As of now the angle of gang war cannot be ascertained. The investigation has been taken up and efforts are being made to nab the accused," Police said.

No arrest has been made yet. Further, the investigation is going on. More details are awaited. (ANI)

