Left Menu

India logs 14,313 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, recovery rate highest since March 2020

India reported 14,313 new COVID-19 cases and 181 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry Informed on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 11:00 IST
India logs 14,313 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, recovery rate highest since March 2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 14,313 new COVID-19 cases and 181 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry Informed on Tuesday. Of these, Kerala reported 6,996 COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the cumulative COVID cases in the country stand at 3,39,85,920, while 4,50,963 people have succumbed to the infection so far. There are 2,14,900 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, the ministry said.

As many as 26,579 recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 3,33,20,057. The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.04 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.48 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 1.21 per cent.

Meanwhile, India conducted as many as 11,81,766 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours taking the total COVID tests conducted to 58,50,38,043. 95.89 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive that began earlier this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021