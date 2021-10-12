Left Menu

Odisha plans Hirakud Mahostav on Mahanadi river bank

Eminent artists besides cultural teams from across the country will be invited to take part in the Hirakud Mahotsav.An official of the tourism department said, apart from the golden triangle, Bhubaneswar-Puri-Konark, there is huge potential for tourism in Western Odisha also, and the state government is now laying focus on Western Odisha to boost tourism.The beauty of the Hirakud Dam Reservoir attracts thousands of tourists from across the region and from neighbouring states.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 12-10-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 11:21 IST
Odisha plans Hirakud Mahostav on Mahanadi river bank
Hirakud Dam [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to boost the tourism potential of the western region of Odisha, full of natural beauties, the state government has planned a festival on the line of the Konark Dance Festival and Dhauli-Kalinga Mahotsav at Hirakud Dam Reservoir here in February next year, an official said.

The Tourism Department of the Odisha Government will organise the festival, Hirakud Mahotsav along the Hirakud Reservoir on the bank of Mahanadi, the longest river of the state.

A decision to organise the festival has already been taken by the government, the official said. ''We also received a letter in this regard recently. Though the 3-day-long festival has been planned to be organised near the Hirakud Reservoir, the exact venue for the festival is yet to be finalized,'' he said.

Official sources said, since Hirakud Reservoir is one of the most beautiful places of this region, the state government has planned to organise the festival along the reservoir. The objective of the festival is to promote the art and culture of Western Odisha besides to attract tourists from across the country. The festival will bring together classical, folk, martial and contemporary genres of arts on one platform. It will be held at a particular time every year. Eminent artists besides cultural teams from across the country will be invited to take part in the Hirakud Mahotsav.

An official of the tourism department said, apart from the golden triangle, Bhubaneswar-Puri-Konark, there is huge potential for tourism in Western Odisha also, and the state government is now laying focus on Western Odisha to boost tourism.

The beauty of the Hirakud Dam Reservoir attracts thousands of tourists from across the region and from neighbouring states. To attract tourists, the tourism department has already started water sports at the scenic Hirakud Dam Reservoir. The state government also organized Eco-Retreat along the reservoir last year and it received an overwhelming response. And now a decision has been taken for the Hirakud Mahotsav. It will certainly boost tourism and help in attracting more numbers of tourists to this place, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021