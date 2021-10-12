Left Menu

Encounter underway in J-K's Shopian

A fresh encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Feeripora area of Shopian in south Kashmir after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them.The forces retaliated leading to the encounter, the official said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-10-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 11:28 IST
Encounter underway in J-K's Shopian
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fresh encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Feeripora area of Shopian in south Kashmir after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated leading to the encounter, the official said. The gunfight is going on and further details were awaited. Another gunfight is going on in Imamsahib area of the district in which three militants were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

