5 members of banned outfit arrested in Jharkhand

PTI | Latehar | Updated: 12-10-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 11:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five members of the banned Jharkhand Jan-Mukti Parishad (JJMP) were arrested with arms from a jungle in Latehar district, a senior police officer said. The arrests were made following a tip-off that they would be in the Guleria Tand jungle on Monday, Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said.

Police have recovered a rifle, a country-made gun, and 15 live cartridges, he said, adding, an SUV has also been impounded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

