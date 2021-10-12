PM Modi participates in 28th NHRC Foundation Day programme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in the 28th NHRC Foundation Day programme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in the 28th NHRC Foundation Day programme. PM Modi will address the programme shortly through video conferencing.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chairperson of National Human Rights Commission of India Justice Arun Kumar Mishra are also present at the event. The Prime Minister had earlier said that NHRC plays an important role in our nation in protecting the human rights and dignity of the marginalised.
As per a Prime Minister's office release, NHRC was set up under the Protection of Human Rights Act 1993 on October 12, 1993, for the promotion and protection of human rights. The Commission takes cognizance of any form of human rights violations, conducts enquiries and in cases of violation of human rights, recommends to the public authorities for payment of compensation to the victims, other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants. (ANI)
