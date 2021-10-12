Left Menu

PM Modi participates in 28th NHRC Foundation Day programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in the 28th NHRC Foundation Day programme.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 11:29 IST
PM Modi participates in 28th NHRC Foundation Day programme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paricipating in 28th NHRC Foundation Day programme via video conference. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in the 28th NHRC Foundation Day programme. PM Modi will address the programme shortly through video conferencing.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chairperson of National Human Rights Commission of India Justice Arun Kumar Mishra are also present at the event. The Prime Minister had earlier said that NHRC plays an important role in our nation in protecting the human rights and dignity of the marginalised.

As per a Prime Minister's office release, NHRC was set up under the Protection of Human Rights Act 1993 on October 12, 1993, for the promotion and protection of human rights. The Commission takes cognizance of any form of human rights violations, conducts enquiries and in cases of violation of human rights, recommends to the public authorities for payment of compensation to the victims, other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021