Doctor goes missing after jumping into canal

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-10-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 11:35 IST
A 55-year-old doctor went missing after jumping into the Ganga canal here, police said Tuesday.
Adarsh Kumar, a resident of Gandhi colony that falls under Bhopa police station, allegedly attempted suicide on Monday by jumping into the canal, they said.
His scooter was found parked near the canal, they added.
According to Kumar’s family, he was worried about a dispute with his his son-in- law.
Police said a search operation was on.
