Doctor goes missing after jumping into canal

A 55-year-old doctor went missing after jumping into the Ganga canal here, police said Tuesday.

Adarsh Kumar, a resident of Gandhi colony that falls under Bhopa police station, allegedly attempted suicide on Monday by jumping into the canal, they said.

His scooter was found parked near the canal, they added.

According to Kumar’s family, he was worried about a dispute with his his son-in- law.

Police said a search operation was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)