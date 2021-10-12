Left Menu

Exact revenge for soldiers killed in J-K encounter: Shiv Sena

A day after five army personnel were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said revenge must be exacted five times the fatality of soldiers in the face-off with terrorists.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 11:44 IST
Exact revenge for soldiers killed in J-K encounter: Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena's party logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after five army personnel were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said revenge must be exacted five times the fatality of soldiers in the face-off with terrorists. An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' claimed that after the nullification of special provisions of Article 370, which took away the special rights given to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan sympathizers have been emboldened.

Militants are trying to create an environment where people from different faiths cannot enter the Valley, it said. There has been a spurt in terrorist attacks in recent weeks in which several civilians, including a prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman and a school teacher, were killed. Referring to these killings, the Sena said such violent incidents give a feeling of whether the situation is becoming like the one in the 1990s when thousands of Kashmiri Pandits were compelled to leave the Valley. "The Indian minds will not get peace till the time terrorists who killed the five soldiers are pulverized," the party said in its editorial.

"Before the blood of the five soldiers killed in the Surankote encounter dries, revenge must be exacted five times the soldiers (panch ka pachchis) killed," it added.

Five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), and two terrorists were killed in three encounters in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The soldiers lost their lives in firing by terrorists in a village close to Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in the Surankote area of the border district of Poonch after the army and police launched a joint operation following intelligence inputs about the presence of ultras who had infiltrated from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Two militants were killed and a policeman was injured during encounters in Anantnag and Bandipora districts. On Monday, activists of the Shiv Sena and Dogra Front held anti-Pakistan protests after the death of five army personnel and also burnt an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for aiding and abetting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021