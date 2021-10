MP: Rs 3.2 cr unaccounted cash seized from 2 train passengers

Unaccounted cash worth Rs 3.20 crore was seized from two persons in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district while they were travelling in a train from Mumbai to Varanasi, police said on Tuesday. After the cash seizure on Sunday night, the two persons were detained, they said.

Following a tip-off, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) with the help of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force searched two coaches of the Mahanagari Express.

They seized currency notes worth 3.20 crore from two passengers, who were carrying the money in the denomination of Rs 2,000 in three trolley bags, Khandwa's GRP in-charge Babita Katheria said. The duo did not have any supporting documents for the currency notes, she said.

The DRI officials took the two persons along with them to Indore for questioning and further probe into the case, she added.

