China launches new biodiversity protection fund
Reuters | Kunming | Updated: 12-10-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 12:06 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Tuesday the launch of a 1.5 billion yuan ($232.47 million) fund to support biodiversity protection efforts in developing countries.
He welcomed other parties' contributions to the Kunming Biodiversity Fund.
Xi was addressing virtually the COP15 global biodiversity summit in Kunming, China. ($1 = 6.4525 Chinese yuan)
