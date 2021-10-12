China launches new biodiversity protection fund

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Tuesday the launch of a 1.5 billion yuan ($232.47 million) fund to support biodiversity protection efforts in developing countries.

He welcomed other parties' contributions to the Kunming Biodiversity Fund.

Xi was addressing virtually the COP15 global biodiversity summit in Kunming, China. ($1 = 6.4525 Chinese yuan)

