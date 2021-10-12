3 Maoists gunned down in Odisha’s Malkangiri district
At least three Maoists, including two women, were gunned down in an exchange of fire in Tulasi Forest Range in Odisha's Malkangiri district, a top police officer said on Tuesday.
Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team of the special operation group and Malkangiri district voluntary force had launched a combing operation in the area, DGP Abhay said. Upon learning about the presence of jawans in the forests near Kerimiti village along the border of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, they opened fire and the security personnel retaliated, he said.
All the three Maoists died on the spot, he said, adding, their bodies have been recovered along with two guns.
The DGP said the combing operation is still underway as close to 30-40 Naxals are suspected to be present in the area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
