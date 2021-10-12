Left Menu

NGT directs CPCB to examine if high tension lines can be allowed near TSDFs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 13:00 IST
NGT directs CPCB to examine if high tension lines can be allowed near TSDFs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Pollution Control Board to constitute an expert committee to examine whether high tension lines in the proximity of Common Hazardous Waste Treatment, Storage, and Disposal Facilities (TSDFs) can be permissible.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel issued notice to Power Grid Corporation Ltd on the plea and sought its response within a month.

"CPCB may constitute an expert committee to examine the issue whether high tension lines in the proximity of the TSDF facility will be permissible and viable given relied upon guidelines and Rules or otherwise and file its report within three months by e-mail," the bench said.

The NGT, in its October 8 order, directed the applicant to furnish a set of papers to the project proponent and CPCB and file an affidavit of compliance within one week.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Gujarat Enviro Protection & Infrastructure (Pvt.) Ltd seeking to relocate a High Transmission Electric overhead line of the respondent at least 50 meters away from the TSDF landfill site at Faridabad in Haryana.

The plea claimed that the radiation being emitted by the said process and thus the lines will affect the safety of TSDF and the workers operating it.

The tribunal had earlier disposed of the plea with the observations that there was no tangible material to substantiate the plea raised in the application.

Later, the Supreme Court set aside the NGT order and directed the matter be considered afresh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021