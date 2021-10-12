Left Menu

Vaccination of inmates at shelter home: SC directs charitable trust to approach Ghaziabad DM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 13:06 IST
Vaccination of inmates at shelter home: SC directs charitable trust to approach Ghaziabad DM
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has asked a charitable trust to approach the District Magistrate with its plea seeking directions for the vaccination of 13 inmates, who do not possess Aadhaar cards, of a shelter home at Loni in Ghaziabad district.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and B V Nagarathna asked the Collector to scrutinize the grievance of the petitioners and, if it is found to be genuine, to ensure that necessary steps are taken for vaccinating the inmates without their being required to travel.

''We must make it clear that since we are not issuing notice at this stage, there is no material concerning the veracity or authenticity of the information which has been provided in the writ petition.

''However, having regard to the nature of the grievance, the ends of justice would be served by permitting the petitioners to move the Collector and District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, together with a certified copy of this order,'' the bench said.

At the outset, the apex court made it clear that it was not inclined to issue a notice at this stage as there is no material regarding the veracity or authenticity of the information which has been provided in the writ petition.

The top court, in its October 8 order, said it had no occasion to verify the correctness of the grievance or to comment on any of the factual aspects which have been adverted to in the petition, including the legal status of the Home.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by 'Ek Ehsaas Foundation' seeking directions for the vaccination of thirteen inmates of a shelter home maintained at Flat No 001, Plot No B-43, SLF, Ved Vihar, Loni, District Ghaziabad.

The petitioner stated it is a registered charitable trust and among its objects, it maintains a home for orphans, destitute widows, abandoned and aged persons in Ghaziabad.

The petitioner provides shelter to 13 inmates, some of them suffering from dementia, some in wheelchairs, and others suffering from old-age ailments.

The trust told the bench that some of the inmates are stated to have Aadhaar cards and some were found abandoned in the street.

In this backdrop, the plea stated that while a Covid-19 vaccination camp was held, the officials informed the petitioners that they could contact the State Government for remedial action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021