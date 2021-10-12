Left Menu

Sabarimala protest cases: Kerala CM assures speedy completion of procedures

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-10-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 13:22 IST
Sabarimala protest cases: Kerala CM assures speedy completion of procedures
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said instructions would be given to complete the government level procedures at the earliest to withdraw police cases registered during the Sabarimala and anti-CAA protests in the state.

He said the government had already issued orders in February this year to take necessary action to withdraw cases that were ''not of serious criminal nature'' in connection with the incidents.

Based on the order, the state DGP had directed the district collectors and district police chiefs to look into the nature and present status of each such case registered in their respective areas, he told the state Assembly.

A panel, comprising Crime Branch IG and the superintends of the Special Cell and the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), has been set up to collect information related to such cases and examine their nature and status.

The committee was also entrusted with the codifying of information related to the steps required to withdraw such cases, the CM said while replying to a submission by opposition leader V D Satheesan on the issue.

Each case should be examined separately and it can be withdrawn only with the permission of the court under Section 321 of the Criminal Procedure Code, he explained.

''The government has limitations in this regard as it is a matter falling within the purview of the judiciary. Yet, instructions will be given to the concerned officials to complete the procedures at the government level at the earliest,'' Vijayan added.

Opposition Congress had welcomed the CPI(M)-led LDF government's decision to withdraw the cases ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls. Around 2,000 cases related to Sabarimala agitation were registered across various districts in the state during 2018- 19.

The Nair Service Society (NSS), a prominent caste-based organization in the state, which was at the forefront of the 'namajapa yathra' as part of Sabarimala agitation had earlier demanded the withdrawal of cases against the protesters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021