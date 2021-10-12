4 vehicles used for sand mining seized in Jammu

The police here have seized four vehicles used for illegal mining of sand in violation of directions of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, officials said Tuesday.

In order to strictly implement the drive against illegal mining and to tighten the noose against violators of the law, Jammu police have initiated strict action against the offenders, they said.

Police teams intercepted four vehicles involved in illegal mining of sand in Beli Charana, Jhajjar Kotli and Pounichak areas of Jammu and seized them on Monday.

