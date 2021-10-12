Beirut blast judge issues arrest warrant for ex finance minsiter Khalil

The lead judge investigating last year's catastrophic Beirut port blast issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday for former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil after he failed to show up for questioning, a judicial source and local media said.

Khalil, a senior member of the Shi'ite Amal movement and an ally of the armed Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, was not immediately available for comment. (Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

