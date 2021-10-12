Left Menu

Beirut blast judge issues arrest warrant for ex finance minsiter Khalil

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 12-10-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 13:33 IST
Beirut blast judge issues arrest warrant for ex finance minsiter Khalil
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The lead judge investigating last year's catastrophic Beirut port blast issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday for former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil after he failed to show up for questioning, a judicial source and local media said.

Khalil, a senior member of the Shi'ite Amal movement and an ally of the armed Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, was not immediately available for comment. (Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021