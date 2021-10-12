Akil Kureshi takes oath as new Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday administered oath to Justice Akil Kureshi as the new Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court here.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan.

Kureshi, who took oath in English, was the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court before being transferred to Rajasthan in place of Indrajit Mahanty, who has been posted as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and others were present on the occasion.

