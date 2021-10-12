Left Menu

Akil Kureshi takes oath as new Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-10-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 13:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday administered oath to Justice Akil Kureshi as the new Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court here.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan.

Kureshi, who took oath in English, was the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court before being transferred to Rajasthan in place of Indrajit Mahanty, who has been posted as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and others were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

