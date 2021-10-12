Iraqi pro-Iranian politician Amiri rejects election results as fabricated - TV

Hadi al-Amiri, one of the most powerful pro-Iranian figures in Iraq, has rejected the results of Iraq's elections as "fabricated", according to the Baghdad-based pro-Iranian TV channel al-Aahd.

"We will not accept these fabricated results, whatever the cost," the channel cited him as saying on Tuesday on its Telegram messaging account.

