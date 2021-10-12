Norway's outgoing premier Erna Solberg to step down
Outgoing Prime Minister Erna Solberg will step down later this week, she told parliament on Tuesday.
She is expected to be replaced by Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Stoere, whose side won elections last month. He is expected to take power on Thursday.
