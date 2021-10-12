Left Menu

Beirut blast probe suspended again as ex-ministers issue complaint

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 12-10-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 14:36 IST
  • Lebanon

A judicial investigation into last year's disastrous Beirut port blast has been suspended for the second time in a few weeks after a new legal complaint against its lead investigator, a judicial source said.

Sessions that judge Tarek Bitar had scheduled for this week to question ex-minister of public works Ghazi Zeiter and former interior minister Nohad Machnouk will not take place as a result.

The complaint was filed by Zeiter and former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil, for whom Bitar issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday after he failed to show up for questioning.

