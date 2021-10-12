Left Menu

Four including three kids who went missing from Bengaluru traced to Mangaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-10-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 14:50 IST
Four including three kids who went missing from Bengaluru traced to Mangaluru
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three children and a 21-year-old woman who had gone missing from Bengaluru were traced to Mangaluru, police said on Tuesday.

In separate incidents seven people, including six children and the woman, had gone missing from Bengaluru recently.

While three were found in Bengaluru two days ago, the four found in Mangaluru wanted to tour the coastal area on Tuesday.

The police traced them, brought them to Pandeshwar police station and offered them meals.

Their parents, who were informed, have left for Mangaluru to bring them back, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021