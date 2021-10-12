Four including three kids who went missing from Bengaluru traced to Mangaluru

Three children and a 21-year-old woman who had gone missing from Bengaluru were traced to Mangaluru, police said on Tuesday.

In separate incidents seven people, including six children and the woman, had gone missing from Bengaluru recently.

While three were found in Bengaluru two days ago, the four found in Mangaluru wanted to tour the coastal area on Tuesday.

The police traced them, brought them to Pandeshwar police station and offered them meals.

Their parents, who were informed, have left for Mangaluru to bring them back, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)