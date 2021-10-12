Left Menu

SC asks Ghaziabad's Collector, DM to look into vaccination of inmates at shelter home

The Supreme Court has asked the Collector and District Magistrate to look into the issue of directing inoculations of inmates, who do not possess Aadhaar cards, at a shelter home in Loni, Ghaziabad district.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 14:50 IST
SC asks Ghaziabad's Collector, DM to look into vaccination of inmates at shelter home
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has asked the Collector and District Magistrate to look into the issue of directing inoculations of inmates, who do not possess Aadhaar cards, at a shelter home in Loni, Ghaziabad district. A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna asked the charitable trust 'Ek Ehsaas Foundation' to approach the District Magistrate with its plea seeking directions for the vaccination of 13 inmates of the shelter home.

The top in its order last week asked the Collector to scrutinise the grievance of the petitioner and if it is found to be genuine, ensure that necessary steps are taken for vaccinating the inmates without their being required to travel. The petition has been filed by 'Ek Ehsaas Foundation' stating that thirteen inmates, some suffering from dementia, some in a wheelchair, old age ailments, some without Aadhaar and ID cards, all residing and sheltered at a place lying in the border area of Ved Vihar, Loni, District Ghaziabad and Delhi, are deprived of vaccination on arbitrary factors.

The petitioner stated it is a registered charitable trust and among its objects, it maintains a home for orphans, destitute widows, abandoned and aged persons in Ghaziabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021