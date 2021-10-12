Param Bir Singh fails to appear before Mumbai Police's Crime Branch unit in extortion case

Left Menu

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh failed to appear before the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Tuesday.

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh failed to appear before the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Tuesday. Earlier on October 9, the Crime Branch Unit had sent an inquiry notice to the former Mumbai Police Commissioner in connection with an extortion case against him.

It had pasted a notice at Singh's Mumbai residence and a team had gone to Haryana to serve him notice at his Haryana residence. A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Parambir Singh, Sachin Wajhe and others at Goregaon Police Station, whose investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

It was the second case of extortion in which Singh had been named. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (ANI)

