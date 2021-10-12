Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 15:05 IST
Delhi govt invites applications for assistance to organisations celebrating Valmiki Jayanti
The Delhi government has invited applications for the celebration of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on October 20 under a state-run scheme.

A public notice said the government will assist impaneled agencies to organizations desiring to celebrate the event in the form of arrangements for tentage, sound, system, lighting, banners, and chairs.

NGOs and organizations involved in social activities are eligible for assistance under the ''Scheme for Celebration of Birth/Death Anniversary of Eminent personalities".

The organizations desiring to avail the assistance are required to submit their application recommended by the area MLA to the Department for the Welfare of SC/ST/OBC by October 14.

Organizers will also be required to submit a declaration to the effect that government guidelines for religious and cultural functions will be followed scrupulously to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A large number of sanitation workers in Delhi come from the Valmiki community and are likely to play an important role in the municipal elections next year.

