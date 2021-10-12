Left Menu

Moscow says no Russia-U.S. progress on diplomatic missions at talks -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 15:30 IST
Russia-U.S. talks on Tuesday failed to make any major progress in a row over the two countries' diplomatic missions, and a further worsening of relations cannot be ruled out, Interfax news agency quoted Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

Last week the Russian foreign ministry said a U.S. congressional proposal to expel 300 Russian diplomats from the United States would lead to the closure of U.S. diplomatic facilities in Russia, if implemented.

Ryabkov said his conversation with U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland was open and useful, but the two parties' positions remain at odds.

