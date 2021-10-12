Russia's Putin to host Israel's Bennett for Iran talks next week
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-10-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 15:49 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for talks on Iran's nuclear program and other regional security issues, Bennett's office said on Tuesday.
The meeting, held at Putin's invitation, will take place in Sochi on Oct. 22, the Israeli statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bennett
- Vladimir Putin
- Sochi
- Naftali
- Iran
- Israeli
- Putin
- Jeffrey Heller
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli troops kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank gunbattles
In Qom, where Iran outbreak began, virus rages on
U.S. to Iran: Grant inspectors access to workshop or face action at IAEA
Welcome programme for BJP's Kairana MP cancelled as farmers protest at venue
U.S. to Iran: Grant inspectors access to workshop or face action at IAEA