Russia's Putin to host Israel's Bennett for Iran talks next week

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-10-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 15:49 IST
Russia's Putin to host Israel's Bennett for Iran talks next week
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for talks on Iran's nuclear program and other regional security issues, Bennett's office said on Tuesday.

The meeting, held at Putin's invitation, will take place in Sochi on Oct. 22, the Israeli statement said.

