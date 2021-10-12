Left Menu

German, Czech police search for missing girl in Bavaria

About 800 German and Czech police officers, firefighters, 40 tracking dogs, helicopters and drones are involved in the search, German news agency dpa reported.Temperatures in the area have been near freezing, and authorities are worried the girl may not survive much longer in the cold.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 12-10-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 15:50 IST
German, Czech police search for missing girl in Bavaria
  • Country:
  • Germany

Hundreds of police officers were searching for a missing 8-year-old girl Tuesday in a forested area along the German-Czech border in Bavaria.

The girl, who was only identified by her first name, Julia, went missing with her brother and nephew Sunday as the family took a break while hiking in the Bohemian Forest.

While the two boys, ages 6 and 9 six and a nine-year-old, were located Sunday evening in the forest near the Bavarian town of Waldmuenchen, the girl remained missing. About 800 German and Czech police officers, firefighters, 40 tracking dogs, helicopters and drones are involved in the search, German news agency dpa reported.

Temperatures in the area have been near freezing, and authorities are worried the girl may not survive much longer in the cold. They assume she got lost in the forest and do not think she was a victim of a crime.

“The (survival) chances of the girl are going down by the hour,” police spokesperson Josef Weindl told German daily newspaper Passauer Neue Presse.

“Without food and drinks, a child can survive for more than two days” he said, adding that the cold weather was the main problem.

The girl and her family are from Berlin, dpa said. The Bohemian Forest is known to be so impenetrable that authorities asked possible volunteers not to join the search because otherwise more people might go missing, they said. “It's a difficult territory,” Czech police spokesperson Dana Ladmanova said, according to dpa.

AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021