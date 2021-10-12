Left Menu

Polish prime minister accuses opposition of lying about 'Polexit'

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 16:06 IST
Polish prime minister accuses opposition of lying about 'Polexit'
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's government does not want Poland to leave the European Union, the prime minister said on Tuesday, accusing opposition politicians of spreading what he said were lies.

"Our dear opposition are trying to insinuate that we want to weaken the union by leaving the EU," Mateusz Morawiecki said during a summit of the four central and east European "Visegrad" nations in the Hungarian capital Budapest. "This is obviously not just fake news, it is something worse - it is a lie that aims to weaken the Union."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021