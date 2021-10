SOURCE Mainz Biomed B.V.:

* MAINZ BIOMED B.V. - FILES FOR FIRM COMMITMENT IPO OF 2 MILLION SHARES; ANTICIPATE IPO PRICE OF OUR SHARES WILL BE BETWEEN $4.00 AND $6.00 Source: [ID:https://bit.ly/3lvNx8a]

