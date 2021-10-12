Left Menu

Pakistani terror suspect arrested, arms recovered

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 16:31 IST
Pakistani terror suspect arrested, arms recovered
  • India

Police have arrested a 40-year-old Pakistani national, who allegedly has ISI links and is involved in a plot to carry out a terror attack here, from east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area and seized arms and ammunition from his possession, officials said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Ashraf alias Ali, a resident of Pakistan's Punjab province, came to India via Bangladesh and had been staying in the country for 10 years after obtaining Indian identity cards through forged documents, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said.

He was posing as a 'maulana' (religious preacher) and was arrested on Monday night, the DCP said.

Ashraf was recruited by the Pakistani spy agency ISI directly after he completed his schooling and was trained for six months, he added.

Officials said Ashraf was in contact with an ISI handler whom he identified as Nasir and was supposed to get information about the planned terror attack.

He has changed five-six locations in a span of 10 years, they said.

He never stayed at any specific location for long and to acquire documents, he also got married to a woman here, they said.

At his instance, an AK-47 and several other arms and ammunition have been recovered.

Ashraf has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act and Arms Act, the police said.

Police suspect that he is part of a terror module.

Further investigations are on including if a lone wolf attack had been planned, they said.

