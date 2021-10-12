Mayawati targets Cong over killing of Dalit youth in Rajasthan

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday questioned the ''silence'' of Congress leaders over the lynching of a Dalit youth in Rajasthan and suggested that the Supreme Court should take suo moto cognizance of the case as it had done in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh.

She also questioned the silence of the Congress leadership over the ''ruthless murder in Rajasthan'' and accused the party of restricting its Dalit leaders from speaking on this topic.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president said, ''In the latest incident in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, the ruthless murder of a Dalit was discussed and condemned all over the country, but the Congress leadership not only kept mum but also imposed restrictions on its Dalit leaders from speaking about it. This is very sad and shameful.'' Alleging that Dalits hold no importance for the Congress party, she said, ''This proves that in the eyes of the Congress party and their governments, there was no importance of Dalits in the past and now also there is no concern for their lives, properties and safety. The new CM of Punjab and the new leader of Gujarat have also maintained silence by adopting double standards.'' ''The FIR was lodged three days after the killing in Rajasthan due to which there are scant chances of the family getting justice from the government. Therefore, like the Lakhimpur Kheri case of UP, if the Supreme Court takes suo moto cognizance of this matter as well, it would be better,'' she said in another tweet.

The Dalit man, identified as Jagdish, was thrashed to death by the accused on October 7 in the Prempura area of Hanumangarh.

The accused also shot a video of the entire incident in which they are seen giving water to the victim to drink and then beating him up repeatedly with sticks.

Four people have been arrested and one minor detained in connection with the incident.

