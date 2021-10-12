Left Menu

Top officials from Cognizant call on TN CM M K Stalin

12-10-2021
The top officials of Cognizant Technology Solutions India, including its Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Nambiar, along with his colleagues from senior management, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at his camp office on Tuesday.

Industries minister Thangam Thennarasu, IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj and industries department principal secretary N Muruganandham were among those present on the occasion, an official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

