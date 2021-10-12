Left Menu

Two more cops arrested for killing of Kanpur businessman

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-10-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 17:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Two more policemen wanted in connection with the killing of Kanpur-based businessman Manish Gupta were arrested from Gorakhpur on Tuesday, officials said.

Sub-inspector Rahul Dubey and constable Prashant Kumar were arrested on a tip-off that they were going to surrender in the court in Gorakhpur, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said. Earlier on Sunday, J N Singh and Sub-Inspector Akshay Mishra, who were both under suspension, were arrested by police.

Gupta, a 36-year-old property dealer, was allegedly thrashed by policemen in a Gorakhpur hotel last month, leading to his death.

The Kanpur Police had initially announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the six policemen allegedly involved in Gupta's killing but the amount was increased to Rs 1 lakh on Saturday.

Six policemen were named in the FIR and four of them have been arrested till now while attempts are on to nab the other two.

Vijay Yadav and Head Constable Kamlesh Singh Yadav are still absconding, police said.

