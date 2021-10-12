Left Menu

One more arrest in Lakhimpur violence case

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 12-10-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 17:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police here on Tuesday arrested one more person in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and produced him in a court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

Senior prosecution officer SP Yadav said they have sought 14-day police custody of Shekhar Bharti and the hearing in this regard will take place on Wednesday.

He was sent to 14-day judicial custody, the officer said.

With Bharti's arrest, police so was have arrested four people. Earlier, they had arrested Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, Luvkush and Ashish Pandey in connection with the violence, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

SP Yadav said two people--Ankit Das and Latif-- moved applications for surrender at the CJM court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

