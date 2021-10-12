3 feared drowned in Saryu river in UP’s Deoria

Three men are feared drowned in Saryu river here after they slipped into deep water while taking bath on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place near Paina village in Barhaj area in the morning when Ajay (22), Vikas (18), Abhishek (20) and Avinash (18) were taking a bath, they said.

While locals saved Abhishek, the other three went missing, police said, adding efforts are being made to trace them.

