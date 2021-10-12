Over 1,200 protestors booked over protest in UP's Noida

An FIR was lodged on Tuesday against 1,200 to 1,500 protestors, including women, who have been charged with murder attempt, rioting, wrongful confinement, destruction of public property, among others, during an ongoing protest outside Noida Authority office here, officials said.

Around “1,200 to 1,500” accused people have been booked in the case and the FIR names 31 individuals that includes Bhartiya Kisan Parishad leader Sukhvir Khaleefa alias Sukhvir Pahalwan.

Hundreds of people from several villages in Noida have been protesting for over 40 days against the local authority with various demands, including hiked compensation for their land acquired by the government in the past.

The protest is not part of the ongoing anti-farm law stir against the Centre on Delhi's borders since November last year.

According to police officials, the protestors led by farmer leader Khaleefa had locked the main gate of Noida Authority office in Sector 6 on Monday and also attacked police personnel who were deployed at the site.

“The protestors started a march from the Baraat Ghar in Harola towards the Noida Authority office in the afternoon, raising slogans and hurling abuses against the officials. Their march also disrupted traffic movement on the busy road,” a police official on law and order duty claimed.

“Those leading the march paid no heed to police's announcements and efforts to pacify them and instructed the protestors to break past the barricades that were set up to control the crowd,” the official from the local Sector 20 police station said.

Several policemen were injured in the clash that ensued and later the protestors locked up the main gate of Noida Authority office, disturbing government work also, according to the official.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged around 2 am on Tuesday at the Sector 20 police station in connection with the episode and on basis of a complaint by the police personnel.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 341 (wrongful restraint), 332 (causing hurt to public servant in discharge of their duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief), 504 (intentional insult) and 147 (rioting), according to officials.

They have also been charged with IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

Sections under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Criminal Law Amendment Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have also been invoked in the case, the officials said.

