Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia pays tribute to grandmother Vijay Raje Scindia at Gwalior

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia paid floral tributes to his grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia at the Chhatri of Scindia Dynasty in Gwalior on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by his wife Priyadarshani Raje Scindia and his son Mahaaryaman Scindia.

In this wreath-laying programme, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, state Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silawat, Energy Minister Pradyuman Tomar, Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary and MP Vivek Shejwalkar were present among others. BJP workers were also present in the meeting. Religious leaders were also honoured at the programme. (ANI)

