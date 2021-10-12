Left Menu

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia pays tribute to grandmother Vijay Raje Scindia at Gwalior

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia paid floral tributes to his grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia at the Chhatri of Scindia Dynasty in Gwalior on Tuesday.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 12-10-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 18:33 IST
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Gwalior. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
He was accompanied by his wife Priyadarshani Raje Scindia and his son Mahaaryaman Scindia.

In this wreath-laying programme, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, state Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silawat, Energy Minister Pradyuman Tomar, Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary and MP Vivek Shejwalkar were present among others. BJP workers were also present in the meeting. Religious leaders were also honoured at the programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

