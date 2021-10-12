Following are the top stories at 6.30 pm: NATION DEL46 PM-LD NHRC PM Modi slams 'selective' interpretation of human rights New Delhi: Slamming those who engage in ''selective interpretation'' of human rights with an eye on political gains and loss, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that such conduct harms human rights as well as democracy.

DEL45 COVAXIN-PANEL-2NDLD APPROVAL-CHILDREN Covid: Expert panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2-18 age group New Delhi: An expert panel of India's Central drug authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children and adolescents in the 2 to 18 years age group with certain conditions, sources said on Tuesday. By Payal Banerjee DEL29 NHRC-SHAH Modi govt's welfare policies protecting people's human rights, says HM Amit Shah New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been relentlessly working for the welfare of poor, backwards and deprived sections of society, thereby protecting their human rights, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

DEL65 PRESIDENT-DURGA PUJA Let's build a society where women are accorded greater respect: President Kovind on Durga Puja eve New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Durga Puja and asked them to resolve to build a society where women are accorded greater respect and have equal participation in the process of nation-building.

DEL38 UP-LAKHIMPUR-HOMAGE Lakhimpur violence: Priyanka Gandhi, prominent farmer union leaders take part in 'antim ardas' Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined a large gathering of farmers from various states in Tikonia village here on Tuesday as part of last prayers in honour of the four deceased farmers and a journalist, who were killed in the recent violence.

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES India logs 14,313 fresh Covid cases, 181 new deaths New Delhi: India recorded 14,313 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in 224 days, taking the infection tally to 3,39,85,920 on Tuesday, while the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.04 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

DEL56 CONG-CHINA PM more concerned about his 'artificial image' than securing India's borders, alleges Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being more concerned about the ''artificial image'' he has created about himself than the geographical integrity of India's borders and questioned his silence on China's continued incursions.

LEGAL LGD12 DL-HC-2NDLD ASTHANA No irregularity, illegality in appointment Rakesh Asthana as Police Commissioner: HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court ruled on Tuesday that there was no irregularity, illegality or infirmity in the appointment of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner and dismissed a PIL challenging his selection.

LGD11 DL-HC-JUVENILES HC pulls up govt for not taking steps on terminating inquiries against juveniles in petty offences New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday pulled up the Delhi government for not taking steps to comply with its order for terminating, with immediate effect, all cases where inquiries are pending against minors in alleged petty offences before the Juvenile Justice Boards (JJB), and have remained inconclusive for over a year.

LGD9 SC-LAWYERS Lawyers can't disrupt court proceedings, put clients interest in jeopardy: SC New Delhi: It is ''unprofessional'' and ''unbecoming'' for a lawyer to refuse to attend the court due to a strike or boycott by the Bar Associations as they cannot disrupt court proceedings and put the interest of their clients in jeopardy, the Supreme Court has said.

FOREIGN FGN26 US-LD SITHARAMAN Finance Minister Sitharaman discusses investment opportunities, reforms in India with corporate leaders in US Boston/Washington: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discussed investment opportunities, reforms in India and other related issues during her meeting with leaders of global corporations, who said they were upbeat about investing in the country. By Yoshita Singh & Lalit K Jha FGN21 CICA-JAISHANKAR-LD TERRORISM India asks int'l community to unite against terrorism as seriously as it does on issues like climate change and pandemics Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan): In a veiled attack on Pakistan, India said on Tuesday that cross-border terrorism is not statecraft but simply another form of the menace as it called upon the international community to unite against this evil, as seriously as it does on issues like climate change and pandemics.

FGN20 LANKA-INDIA-NARAVANE Indian Army chief Gen Naravane arrives in Lanka to boost bilateral defence ties Colombo: Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived here on Tuesday on an official visit during which he will meet the top civilian and military leadership of Sri Lanka and discuss avenues for further enhancing bilateral defence cooperation. FGN17 JAISHANKAR-RUSSIA-LAVROV Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart; discusses Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here and discussed the progress in bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)