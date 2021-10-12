HC deprecates copy-paste petitions, dismisses plea challenging Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner

The Delhi High Court Tuesday deprecated the “unhealthy” practice of copy-pasting the contents of petition while dismissing a plea challenging the appointment of IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner and advised the petitioner to refrain from indulging in such an exercise in future.

The high court said it does not wish to precipitate the issue further and gave a note of caution to the petitioner advocate.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) by Sadre Alam, a lawyer, against Asthana's appointment along with an intervention application by NGO 'Centre for Public Interest Litigation' (CPIL), filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan, which has challenged the appointment before the Supreme Court.

Bhushan argued that the petition before the high court is a verbatim reproduction of the one filed earlier by him before the Supreme Court and is a gross abuse of process of law, which cannot be lightly brushed aside.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, and Bhushan had strenuously argued that the pleadings in the petition were a “cut, copy, paste” of the Bhushan's plea before the apex court and that such a practice must be discouraged and strictures be passed against the petitioner.

The high court, in its 77-page verdict, said the fact that the petition is a “cut, copy, paste” of another petition not only reflects non-application of mind of the petitioner but also creates serious doubts on his bona fides.

“Before we part with the judgment, we may add a note of caution to the Petitioner... Counsel for the petitioner had disputed and denied the allegation and asserted that the pleadings in the petition are his own creation. We do not wish to precipitate the issue any further but are constrained to observe that such a practice is certainly unhealthy and deserves to be deprecated and the petitioner shall be well advised to refrain from indulging in such an exercise, in future,” the bench said.

The Solicitor General submitted that the intervener was not a public spirited organisation but was a “mere busy body”, which selectively files petitions for vested interests and there were serious concerns regarding the purpose and motive behind the present petition and it should not be entertained, though camouflaged as a PIL.

While dismissing the petition, the high court held there was no irregularity, illegality or infirmity in the appointment of Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner.

It said the procedure adopted for appointment of the 1984-batch IPS officer was being followed for “nearly over a decade” and some “free movement of joints” has to be given to authorities in such matters in view of the unique requirements of the national capital.

The high court had earlier said that this petition was entirely copied, including full stop and comma, from another plea filed with similar prayers before the Supreme Court and had added that if the petitioner wants to file something he shall do it independently.

It had said that if the petitioner was copying, he should do it 5 per cent and write 95 per cent of his own. However, here 97 to 99 per cent was copied even with all the full stops and commas, it had said.

The petitioner had sought quashing of the July 27 order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs appointing Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner and also the order granting inter-cadre deputation and extension of service to him.

“The impugned orders (of MHA) are in clear and blatant breach of the directions passed by the Supreme Court of India in Prakash Singh case as respondent no.2 (Asthana) did not have a minimum residual tenure of six months; no UPSC panel was formed for appointment of Delhi Police Commissioner; and the criteria of having a minimum tenure of two years has been ignored,” the plea said.

The Centre, in its affidavit, had said that appointment of Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner was done in public interest, keeping in mind the diverse law and order challenges faced by the national capital, which have national security implications as well as international/cross border implications.

Asthana, in his affidavit, had told the court that there is a sustained social media campaign against him and the legal challenge to his appointment was an abuse of process of law, arising from vendetta.

The petition with similar prayers which has been filed by CPIL before the Supreme Court has urged to direct the central government to produce the July 27 order it issued, approving the inter-cadre deputation of Asthana from Gujarat cadre to AGMUT cadre.

