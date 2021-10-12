Left Menu

3 high courts get 17 new judges

Later, more names were sent to the government.On October 11, three advocates and two judicial officers were elevated as judges of the Rajasthan High Court.On October 9, eight judges were elevated as chief justices of high courts and five high court chief justices were transferred based on recommendations made by the Supreme Court collegium.In a separate development, seven judges were on October 11 transferred to different high courts.On October 5, as many as 15 judges of 11 high courts were transferred.The transfers were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium last month PTI NAB ZMN

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 18:55 IST
3 high courts get 17 new judges
  • Country:
  • India

In a record of sorts, 17 new judges were on Tuesday appointed to three high courts.

This is the third set of appointments after the Supreme Court collegium recommended various names last month to the government. Those appointed as judges to the Allahabad, Madras and Gauhati high courts include 15 advocates and two judicial officers.

While eight judges were appointed to the Allahabad High Court, five were appointed to the Gauhati High Court. Four judges were appointed to the Madras High Court.

Separately, three additional judges of the Gauhati High Court were elevated as permanent judges.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry issued separate lists of the new appointments as well as the elevations.

People aware of the procedure of appointment to the higher judiciary said that in the recent past, so many judges have not been appointed in a single day.

Between August 8 and September 1, the apex court collegium had processed over 100 names recommended by various high courts and had finally sent 68 names to the government for appointment as judges to 12 high courts. Later, more names were sent to the government.

On October 11, three advocates and two judicial officers were elevated as judges of the Rajasthan High Court.

On October 9, eight judges were elevated as chief justices of high courts and five high court chief justices were transferred based on recommendations made by the Supreme Court collegium.

In a separate development, seven judges were on October 11 transferred to different high courts.

On October 5, as many as 15 judges of 11 high courts were transferred.

The transfers were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium last month PTI NAB ZMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021