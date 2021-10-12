Left Menu

Ex-Myanmar president says army tried to force him to cede power hours before coup

The testimony of Win Myint, his first public comments since he was overthrown, challenges the military's insistence that no coup took place, and that power had been lawfully transferred to the generals by an acting president. Win Myint was testifying alongside Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel peace laureate and de facto government leader before the coup, at their trial on Tuesday on charges including incitement, stemming from letters bearing their names that were sent to embassies urging them not to recognise the junta.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 19:09 IST
Ex-Myanmar president says army tried to force him to cede power hours before coup

Myanmar's deposed president testified on Tuesday that the military tried to force him to relinquish power hours before its Feb. 1 coup, warning him he could be seriously harmed if he refused, according to his lawyer. The testimony of Win Myint, his first public comments since he was overthrown, challenges the military's insistence that no coup took place, and that power had been lawfully transferred to the generals by an acting president.

Win Myint was testifying alongside Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel peace laureate and de facto government leader before the coup, at their trial on Tuesday on charges including incitement, stemming from letters bearing their names that were sent to embassies urging them not to recognise the junta. Win Myint, who was Myanmar's head of state, told the court in the capital Naypitaw that senior military officials approached him on Feb. 1 and told him to resign due to ill health.

"The president turned down their proposal, saying he was in good health," defence lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said in an English-language text message sent to reporters, citing his testimony. "The officers warned him the denial would cause him many harm but the president told them he would rather die than consent." A spokesman for Myanmar's ruling military council did not answer calls seeking comment on Tuesday.

Khin Maung Zaw said the defence rejected the charges against Win Myint and Suu Kyi as they were being held incommunicado. Win Myint and Suu Kyi that both have dismissed multiple charges against them as false. The defence lawyer, representing them both, said Suu Kyi had suggested Tuesday's testimony be made public.

Myanmar has been torn by violence and economic paralysis since the army intervened to prevent Suu Kyi forming a new government, three months after her party was re-elected in a landslide. The generals said that election was marred by fraud, threatening the country's sovereignty.

The vice president, Myint Swe, a former army officer, was sworn in as president on Feb. 1 and immediately handed power to the military to oversee a state of emergency. The junta has not publicly disclosed how Myint Swe assumed the presidency from Win Myint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021