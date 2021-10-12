LG Baijal reviews progress of Jal Shakti Abhiyan in Delhi

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday reviewed the progress of Jal Shakti Abhiyan in Delhi and advised the chief secretary to constitute a committee to ensure that quality of water in rejuvenated water bodies and recharged groundwater is up to the mark.

He appreciated the efforts made so far including setting up of Jal Shakti Kendras, GIS Mapping of water bodies, documentation and preparation of action plan and revival of water bodies, and emphasised encroachment free upkeep of catchment areas of water bodies, official sources said.

The officials were instructed to put in place strict timelines and compress the existing projections with activity-wise incremental plans that could be monitored at the micro level and reviewed at least once in a month, they said.

The Jal Shakti campaign aims at proactively conserving and enhancing water availability in Delhi with a view to meet future demands and eventually forestall any water shortage.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, vice chairman of DDA, CEO of Delhi Jal Board, municipal commissioners and other senior officials attended the meeting, they said.

The Lt Governor advised the Chief Secretary to constitute a committee of officers from the Delhi Jal Board; Delhi Parks and Gardens Society, Environment department and experts to ensure that the quality of water in the rejuvenated water bodies and ground water recharged through rainwater harvesting is up to the mark, they said.

Compulsory rainwater harvesting and use of recycled water for non-potable purposes, with system of incentives and disincentives and dual piping in gated colonies and housing societies was also emphasized in the meeting.

The LG advised for exploring use of recycled water for non-potable purposes through dual piping by installing smaller treatment plants in gated colonies. The Delhi Development Authority(DDA) was advised to submit brief documents on identified wetlands in a time-bound manner for notification by the government, they added.

