Terrorists were present in area for 2 to 3 months: JK Police on Pooch encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday that terrorists involved in the attack on security forces in Poonch district in which five army personnel including a JCO lost their lives were in the area for two to three months.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Rajouri-Poonch range Vivek Gupta told reporters that the terrorists have been confined to a particular area and asserted that the operation shall be taken ''to a logical conclusion in the shortest time''.

Gupta said that a cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces on Monday when terrorists attacked a party that was part of CASO, leaving five army personnel dead.

The DIG said that later there was again contact with a group of terrorists at another location. ''There was no further progress in the operation due to the typography of the area'', he said.

Asked if the terrorists involved in the attack had recently infiltrated, he said that the ''group was present in the area for two to three months. The area where contact took place and attack took place are in the same belt.'' The police officer said that the joint parties have cordoned the area as part of the operation. ''We are confident that it shall be taken to a logical conclusion in the shortest time'', he said.

Asked about the number of terrorists suspected to be involved, he said they have made an estimation but will not divulge it in view of the ongoing operation.

He also denied that the terrorists were getting any local support.

He said that the operation is being conducted with a certain strategy and ''in previous operations too in these belts, they took certain time but we were successful in eliminating terrorists''.

