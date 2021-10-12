Russia says it has proposed to U.S. scrapping of restrictions on diplomatic missions
Russia has proposed to the United States the lifting of all restrictions on diplomatic missions that were imposed by both sides in the past few years, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Moscow did not want to further escalate bilateral tensions, although it stood ready to retaliate to hostile U.S. steps, the ministry said after talks between Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.
